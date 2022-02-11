  • James Hahn shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, James Hahn makes a 20-foot par putt on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    James Hahn’s 20-footer to save par at WM Phoenix Open

