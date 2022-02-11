James Hahn shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

James Hahn hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hahn finished his day tied for 100th at 2 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 403-yard par-4 first, Hahn had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hahn to 1 over for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 second, Hahn got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hahn to 2 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Hahn had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hahn to 1 over for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Hahn chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to even for the round.