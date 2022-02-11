Bogey-free 5-under 66 by J.T. Poston in the second round at the WM Phoenix Open

In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, J.T. Poston hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Poston finished his day tied for 8th at 7 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, J.T. Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved J.T. Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Poston had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th Poston hit his tee shot 328 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Poston to 5 under for the round.