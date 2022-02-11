-
Bogey-free 5-under 66 by J.T. Poston in the second round at the WM Phoenix Open
February 11, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
J.T. Poston goes right at the flag to set up birdie at WM Phoenix Open
In the second round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, J.T. Poston makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, J.T. Poston hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Poston finished his day tied for 8th at 7 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.
On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, J.T. Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved J.T. Poston to 1 under for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Poston had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.
On the 332-yard par-4 17th Poston hit his tee shot 328 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Poston to 5 under for the round.
