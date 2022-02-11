Hudson Swafford shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

Hudson Swafford hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Swafford finished his day tied for 55th at 2 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

At the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Swafford hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.

At the 428-yard par-4 10th, Swafford reached the green in 2 and rolled a 54-foot putt for birdie. This put Swafford at 2 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Swafford had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Swafford to 3 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Swafford had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Swafford to 4 under for the round.

At the 332-yard par-4 17th, Swafford got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Swafford to 3 under for the round.