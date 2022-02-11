-
Hudson Swafford shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open
February 11, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Hudson Swafford hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Swafford finished his day tied for 55th at 2 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.
At the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Swafford hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.
At the 428-yard par-4 10th, Swafford reached the green in 2 and rolled a 54-foot putt for birdie. This put Swafford at 2 under for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Swafford had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Swafford to 3 under for the round.
On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Swafford had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Swafford to 4 under for the round.
At the 332-yard par-4 17th, Swafford got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Swafford to 3 under for the round.
