Hideki Matsuyama putts well in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Hideki Matsuyama hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 13th at 6 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

At the 192-yard par-3 12th, Hideki Matsuyama hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hideki Matsuyama to even-par for the round.

Matsuyama got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to even for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 15th, Matsuyama hit his 92 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Matsuyama's 158 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Matsuyama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Matsuyama went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.