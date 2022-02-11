Henrik Norlander shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Henrik Norlander hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 117th at 5 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Norlander reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Norlander's tee shot went 163 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Norlander reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.

Norlander got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to even for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th Norlander hit his tee shot 334 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 over for the round.