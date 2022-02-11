  • Henrik Norlander shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Henrik Norlander makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Henrik Norlander makes birdie on No. 17 at WM Phoenix Open

    In the second round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Henrik Norlander makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.