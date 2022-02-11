-
Hayden Buckley shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open
February 11, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Hayden Buckley uses nice approach to set up birdie at WM Phoenix Open
In the second round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Hayden Buckley makes birdie on the par-4 6th hole.
Hayden Buckley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Buckley finished his day tied for 124th at 6 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.
On the 332-yard par-4 17th Buckley hit his tee shot 324 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Buckley to 3 over for the round.
On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Buckley's tee shot went 184 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Buckley had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Buckley to 3 over for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Buckley went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Buckley to 4 over for the round.
