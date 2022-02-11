Hayden Buckley shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

Hayden Buckley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Buckley finished his day tied for 124th at 6 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th Buckley hit his tee shot 324 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Buckley to 3 over for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Buckley's tee shot went 184 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Buckley had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Buckley to 3 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Buckley went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Buckley to 4 over for the round.