  • Hayden Buckley shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Hayden Buckley makes birdie on the par-4 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Hayden Buckley uses nice approach to set up birdie at WM Phoenix Open

    In the second round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Hayden Buckley makes birdie on the par-4 6th hole.