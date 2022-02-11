-
Harry Higgs shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open
February 11, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Features
Harry Higgs welcomes Gardner Minshew to No. 16 at WM Phoenix Open
In the first round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Harry Higgs brings Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Gardner Minshew inside the ropes to see him play the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale. Higgs would end up making birdie on the hole and had an epic reaction to the moment.
Harry Higgs hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 34th at 4 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.
After a 248 yard drive on the 403-yard par-4 first, Higgs chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.
On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Higgs's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Higgs had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Higgs had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.
