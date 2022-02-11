Harry Higgs shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

Harry Higgs hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 34th at 4 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

After a 248 yard drive on the 403-yard par-4 first, Higgs chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Higgs's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Higgs had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Higgs had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.