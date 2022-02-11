-
Harold Varner III shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open
February 11, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harold Varner III birdies No. 3 at WM Phoenix Open
In the second round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Harold Varner III makes birdie on the par-5 3rd hole.
Harold Varner III hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Varner III finished his day tied for 100th at 2 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.
On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Varner III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Varner III had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 third, Varner III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Varner III missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Varner III to 2 under for the round.
