Harold Varner III shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

Harold Varner III hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Varner III finished his day tied for 100th at 2 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Varner III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Varner III had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Varner III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Varner III missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Varner III to 2 under for the round.