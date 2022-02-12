-
-
Hank Lebioda putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 second round in the WM Phoenix Open
-
February 11, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 11, 2022
-
Highlights
Hank Lebioda nearly chips in to set up birdie at WM Phoenix Open
In the opening round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Hank Lebioda makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Hank Lebioda hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lebioda finished his day tied for 113th at 4 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hank Lebioda hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 470-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Hank Lebioda to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Lebioda's 96 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to even-par for the round.
Lebioda got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 15th, Lebioda hit his 106 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lebioda to even for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 18th, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 1 over for the round.
-
-