Graeme McDowell putts well but delivers a 3-over 74 second round in the WM Phoenix Open

In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Graeme McDowell hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McDowell finished his day tied for 79th at even par; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Graeme McDowell hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Graeme McDowell to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, McDowell hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 332-yard par-4 17th. This moved McDowell to 2 over for the round.