  • Graeme McDowell putts well but delivers a 3-over 74 second round in the WM Phoenix Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Graeme McDowell makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Graeme McDowell's 20-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at WM Phoenix Open

    In the second round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Graeme McDowell makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.