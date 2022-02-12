Gary Woodland shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

Gary Woodland hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Woodland finished his day tied for 68th at 1 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

After hitting his tee shot into native area, Woodland hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 13th. This moved Woodland to even for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 14th, Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 1 over for the round.