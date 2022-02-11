Garrick Higgo shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Garrick Higgo hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Higgo finished his day tied for 44th at 3 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

At the 472-yard par-4 11th, Higgo got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Higgo to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 490-yard par-4 14th hole, Higgo chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Higgo to 1 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Higgo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Higgo to 2 under for the round.

Higgo hit his tee at the green on the 163-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 40-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Higgo to 3 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Higgo hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Higgo at 2 under for the round.