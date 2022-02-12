Francesco Molinari putts well in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

Francesco Molinari hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Molinari finished his day tied for 44th at 3 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Francesco Molinari had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Francesco Molinari to 2 over for the round.

Molinari hit his tee at the green on the 183-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 41-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Molinari to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Molinari had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Molinari to even for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 14th hole, Molinari reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Molinari to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into native area, Molinari hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 15th. This moved Molinari to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Molinari's 128 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Molinari to 2 under for the round.