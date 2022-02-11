  • Étienne Papineau shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Étienne Papineau makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

