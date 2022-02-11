-
Étienne Papineau shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open
February 11, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Étienne Papineau sinks a 21-foot birdie putt at WM Phoenix Open
In the opening round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Étienne Papineau makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
Étienne Papineau hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Papineau finished his day tied for 113th at 4 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.
On the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, Papineau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Papineau to even for the round.
At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Papineau got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 6 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Papineau to 1 over for the round.
