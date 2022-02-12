Emiliano Grillo shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

Emiliano Grillo hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Grillo finished his day tied for 79th at even par; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Grillo had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Grillo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 14th, Grillo got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Grillo to even for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 18th, Grillo got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.