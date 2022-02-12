Dylan Frittelli shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

Dylan Frittelli hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 89th at 1 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Frittelli had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

At the 332-yard par-4 17th Frittelli hit his tee shot 322 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 12 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Frittelli at 1 under for the round.

Frittelli hit his tee shot 238 yards to the native area on the 403-yard par-4 first. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Frittelli to even for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Frittelli had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Frittelli's 88 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.