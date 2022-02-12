-
-
Dylan Frittelli shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open
-
February 11, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 11, 2022
-
Features
Dylan Frittelli plays No. 16 during practice round at WM Phoenix Open
Prior to the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Dylan Frittelli plays the 16th and 17th hole at TPC Scottsdale while talking about the special atmosphere at the tournament.
Dylan Frittelli hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 89th at 1 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Frittelli had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
At the 332-yard par-4 17th Frittelli hit his tee shot 322 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 12 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Frittelli at 1 under for the round.
Frittelli hit his tee shot 238 yards to the native area on the 403-yard par-4 first. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Frittelli to even for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 second, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Frittelli had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Frittelli's 88 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
-
-