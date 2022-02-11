Doug Ghim shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

Doug Ghim hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Ghim finished his day tied for 55th at 2 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th, Ghim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 1 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Ghim's tee shot went 156 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Ghim hit his 241 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Ghim to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Ghim had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.

Ghim got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 1 under for the round.