Denny McCarthy shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

Denny McCarthy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at even for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 79th at even par; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put McCarthy at 1 under for the round.

On the 432-yard par-4 sixth, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 215-yard par-3 seventh green, McCarthy suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put McCarthy at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, McCarthy had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to even-par for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.