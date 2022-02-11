Danny Lee rebounds from poor front in second round of the WM Phoenix Open

In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Danny Lee hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Lee finished his day tied for 110th at 3 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

Danny Lee got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Danny Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Lee's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 first, Lee reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Lee at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Lee's 133 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lee chipped in his fourth from 7 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Lee at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Lee had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.