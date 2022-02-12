Daniel Berger putts well in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Daniel Berger hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Berger finished his day tied for 89th at 1 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Daniel Berger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Daniel Berger to 1 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Berger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.

Berger got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to 1 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th, Berger had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Berger to even-par for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Berger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.