Craig Hocknull shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Craig Hocknull hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Hocknull finished his day tied for 124th at 6 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

Hocknull got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hocknull to 1 over for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 10th, Hocknull had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hocknull to 2 over for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, Hocknull reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hocknull to 1 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 14th, Hocknull chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hocknull to 2 over for the round.