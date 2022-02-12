Corey Conners putts well in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Corey Conners hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Conners finished his day tied for 34th at 4 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

At the 192-yard par-3 12th, Corey Conners hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Corey Conners to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into native area, Conners hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 13th. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

Conners hit his drive 352 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 553-yard par-5 15th. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Conners chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Conners to 4 under for the round.

On the par-5 third, Conners's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Conners's 157 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 6 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 6 under for the round.

Conners got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 5 under for the round.