Chris Kirk putts well in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Chris Kirk hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Kirk finished his day tied for 13th at 6 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Chris Kirk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Chris Kirk to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Kirk's 112 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kirk had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Kirk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kirk to 4 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Kirk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 5 under for the round.