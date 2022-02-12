  • Chris Kirk putts well in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Chris Kirk makes a 26-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Chris Kirk drains a 26-foot birdie putt at WM Phoenix Open

    In the second round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Chris Kirk makes a 26-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.