Chez Reavie shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

Chez Reavie hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 79th at even par; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 403-yard par-4 first, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Reavie missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Reavie to 1 over for the round.

Reavie got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 2 over for the round.

At the 428-yard par-4 10th, Reavie got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reavie to 3 over for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th Reavie hit his tee shot 324 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Reavie to 2 over for the round.