Chesson Hadley shoots 7-over 78 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

Chesson Hadley hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 13 over for the tournament. Hadley finished his day in 131st at 13 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th, Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 1 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Hadley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to even for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Hadley to 1 over for the round.

Hadley got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 4 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Hadley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 3 over for the round.

At the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Hadley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hadley to 4 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 215-yard par-3 seventh green, Hadley suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hadley at 5 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 6 over for the round.

Hadley got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 7 over for the round.