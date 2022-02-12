Charley Hoffman shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

Charley Hoffman hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hoffman finished his day tied for 44th at 3 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Hoffman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to even for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Hoffman's tee shot went 185 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hoffman had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Hoffman's 186 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Hoffman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to even for the round.