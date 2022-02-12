Charles Howell III shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

Charles Howell III hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Howell III finished his day tied for 100th at 2 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the native area on the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Howell III hit an approach shot from 102 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.

After a 342 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 third, Howell III chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Howell III had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Howell III to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Howell III hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 432-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Howell III hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 3 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Howell III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to 2 under for the round.