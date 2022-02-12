Carlos Ortiz shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Carlos Ortiz hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Ortiz finished his day tied for 13th at 6 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

At the 558-yard par-5 13th, Ortiz got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 9 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Ortiz to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Ortiz hit an approach shot from 206 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

Ortiz hit his tee at the green on the 163-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 39-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Ortiz's 152 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 3 under for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Ortiz's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Ortiz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 3 under for the round.