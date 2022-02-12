  • Carlos Ortiz shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Carlos Ortiz makes a 38-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

