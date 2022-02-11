Cameron Young shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Cameron Young hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Young finished his day tied for 23rd at 5 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

At the 472-yard par-4 11th, Young got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Young to 1 over for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 14th, Young got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Young to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Young chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Young to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 second, Young's 120 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.

On his third stroke on the 558-yard par-5 third, Young went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fifth at the green and had a one-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Young to even for the round.

At the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Young hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Young had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Young to 2 under for the round.