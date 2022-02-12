Cam Davis shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

Cam Davis hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 100th at 2 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 428-yard par-4 10th, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Davis hit his next to the left rough. He hit his third shot to the green and had a three-putt for a bogey on the par-5 13th. This moved Davis to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 14th hole, Davis had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Davis hit his 214 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Davis's tee shot went 161 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 first, Davis got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Davis to even-par for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Davis hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.