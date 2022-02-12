  • Cam Davis shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Cam Davis makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Cam Davis makes birdie on No. 17 at WM Phoenix Open

    In the second round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Cam Davis makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.