C.T. Pan putts well in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

C.T. Pan hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Pan finished his day tied for 100th at 2 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, C.T. Pan had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved C.T. Pan to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Pan's 139 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Pan hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 14th. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Pan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 18th, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 1 under for the round.