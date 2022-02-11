-
C.T. Pan putts well in round two of the WM Phoenix Open
February 11, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 11, 2022
Highlights
C.T. Pan makes 18-foot birdie putt at WM Phoenix Open
In the opening round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, C.T. Pan makes an 18-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
C.T. Pan hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Pan finished his day tied for 100th at 2 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, C.T. Pan had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved C.T. Pan to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Pan's 139 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Pan hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 14th. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.
On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Pan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 18th, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 1 under for the round.
