Bubba Watson shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open
February 11, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bubba Watson's draws in tee shot to set up birdie at WM Phoenix Open
In the second round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Bubba Watson makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.
In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Bubba Watson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Watson finished his day tied for 13th at 6 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.
On the par-4 11th, Watson's 162 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.
On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Watson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.
Watson got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Watson to 1 under for the round.
On the 403-yard par-4 first, Watson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watson to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Watson had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.
At the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Watson hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.
