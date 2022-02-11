Bubba Watson shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Bubba Watson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Watson finished his day tied for 13th at 6 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 11th, Watson's 162 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Watson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.

Watson got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Watson to 1 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 first, Watson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watson to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Watson had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.

At the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Watson hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.