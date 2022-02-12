  • Brooks Koepka shoots 5-under 66 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Brooks Koepka shot a 5-under 66, and at 10-under through 36 holes, he sits two shots back of the lead, tied for second heading into the weekend.
    Extended Highlights

    Brooks Koepka's Round 2 highlights from WM Phoenix Open

