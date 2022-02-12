Brooks Koepka shoots 5-under 66 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

Brooks Koepka hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Koepka finished his day tied for 2nd at 10 under with Xander Schauffele; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Koepka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.

At the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Koepka hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 2 under for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Koepka got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Koepka had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Koepka to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Koepka's 126 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 13th, Koepka's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 4 under for the round.

Koepka hit his drive 356 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 553-yard par-5 15th. This moved Koepka to 5 under for the round.