Brice Garnett shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open
February 11, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brice Garnett's nice tee shot finds green and sets up birdie at WM Phoenix Open
In the second round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Brice Garnett makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Brice Garnett hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his day tied for 34th at 4 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.
On the par-4 first, Garnett's 121 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.
At the 553-yard par-5 15th, Garnett got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Garnett to 2 under for the round.
On the 332-yard par-4 17th Garnett hit his tee shot 329 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.
Garnett got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 2 under for the round.
