Brice Garnett shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Brice Garnett hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his day tied for 34th at 4 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 first, Garnett's 121 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.

At the 553-yard par-5 15th, Garnett got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Garnett to 2 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th Garnett hit his tee shot 329 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.

Garnett got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 2 under for the round.