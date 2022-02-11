Brian Stuard shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

Brian Stuard hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 55th at 2 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Stuard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Stuard had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 14th hole, Stuard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Stuard's tee shot went 134 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.