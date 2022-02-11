Brian Harman shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

Brian Harman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 13th at 6 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 490-yard par-4 14th hole, Harman had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th Harman hit his tee shot 353 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Harman's 157 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 4 under for the round.

On his second stroke on the 558-yard par-5 third, Harman went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Harman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Harman to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 215-yard par-3 seventh green, Harman suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Harman at 3 under for the round.