  • Brian Harman shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Brian Harman makes birdie on the par-4 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Brian Harman birdies No. 6 from the fringe at WM Phoenix Open

    In the second round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Brian Harman makes birdie on the par-4 6th hole.