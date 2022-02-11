Strong putting brings Brian Gay an even-par round two of the WM Phoenix Open

Brian Gay hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gay finished his day tied for 100th at 2 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 490-yard par-4 14th, Brian Gay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brian Gay to 1 over for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th Gay hit his tee shot 329 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Gay to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Gay had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gay to even-par for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Gay hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Native Area. He eventually got on the green in 4 and had a one-putt bogey, bringing Gay to 1 over for the round.