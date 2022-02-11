Brendon Todd shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Brendon Todd hit 13 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Todd finished his day tied for 23rd at 5 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Todd's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Todd's 147 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to even-par for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Todd had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Todd had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.