Brendan Steele shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

Brendan Steele hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Steele finished his day tied for 89th at 1 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Steele had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Steele's 140 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 215-yard par-3 seventh green, Steele suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Steele at 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Steele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Steele hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 14th. This moved Steele to 3 under for the round.