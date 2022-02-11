Brandt Snedeker shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

Brandt Snedeker hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Snedeker finished his day tied for 89th at 1 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 403-yard par-4 first, Snedeker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 1 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Snedeker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to even for the round.

Snedeker got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 192-yard par-3 12th green, Snedeker suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Snedeker at 2 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Snedeker chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 1 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 14th, Snedeker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 2 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Snedeker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Snedeker to 1 over for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Snedeker chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to even-par for the round.