Brandon Hagy shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Brandon Hagy hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hagy finished his day tied for 113th at 4 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 10th, Hagy's 108 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.

Hagy hit his drive 366 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 553-yard par-5 15th. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.

Hagy got a bogey on the 332-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 2 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 first, Hagy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 1 under for the round.

Hagy got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to even-par for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Hagy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 1 over for the round.