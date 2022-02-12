-
Brandon Hagy shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open
February 11, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 11, 2022
Highlights
Brandon Hagy's nice tee ball and birdie on No. 16 at WM Phoenix Open
In the second round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Brandon Hagy makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Brandon Hagy hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hagy finished his day tied for 113th at 4 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.
On the par-4 10th, Hagy's 108 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.
Hagy hit his drive 366 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 553-yard par-5 15th. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.
Hagy got a bogey on the 332-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 2 under for the round.
On the 403-yard par-4 first, Hagy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 1 under for the round.
Hagy got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to even-par for the round.
On the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Hagy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 1 over for the round.
