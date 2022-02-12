  • Brandon Hagy shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Brandon Hagy makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Brandon Hagy's nice tee ball and birdie on No. 16 at WM Phoenix Open

    In the second round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Brandon Hagy makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.