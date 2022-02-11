Branden Grace putts well in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Branden Grace hit 2 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Grace finished his day tied for 23rd at 5 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the par-5 15th, Branden Grace's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Branden Grace to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Grace's 147 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 2 under for the round.