  • Billy Horschel putts well in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Billy Horschel makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Billy Horschel makes birdie on No. 17 at WM Phoenix Open

    In the second round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Billy Horschel makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.