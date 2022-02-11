Billy Horschel putts well in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

Billy Horschel hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Horschel finished his day tied for 13th at 6 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Billy Horschel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Billy Horschel to 1 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 1 under for the round.

Horschel got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to even for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th Horschel hit his tee shot 328 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.