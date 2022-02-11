Bill Haas shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Bill Haas hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Haas finished his day tied for 100th at 2 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

At the 403-yard par-4 first, Haas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Haas to 1 over for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 second, Haas reached the green in 2 and rolled a 54-foot putt for birdie. This put Haas at even-par for the round.

Haas missed the green on his first shot on the 215-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This moved Haas to 2 under for the round.

Haas got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to even for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Haas's tee shot went 166 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Haas chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to even-par for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th, Haas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to 2 over for the round.