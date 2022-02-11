Ben Silverman shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Ben Silverman hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Silverman finished his day tied for 68th at 1 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 10th, Silverman's 137 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Silverman to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Silverman's tee shot went 156 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 15th, Silverman chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Silverman to 1 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Silverman chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Silverman to 2 under for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 18th, Silverman reached the green in 2 and rolled a 54-foot putt for birdie. This put Silverman at 3 under for the round.

Silverman got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Silverman to 2 under for the round.