Beau Hossler shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

Beau Hossler hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hossler finished his day tied for 89th at 1 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th, Hossler had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hossler to 2 over for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 14th, Hossler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hossler to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 18th hole, Hossler had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Hossler's 124 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hossler had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Hossler hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to even for the round.