Austin Eckroat shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Austin Eckroat hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Eckroat finished his day tied for 44th at 3 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Eckroat reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Eckroat to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Eckroat had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Eckroat to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Eckroat's 140 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Eckroat to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 192-yard par-3 green 12th, Eckroat suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 under for the round.

Eckroat got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Eckroat to 1 under for the round.

After a 345 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 15th, Eckroat chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Eckroat to 2 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th, Eckroat had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Eckroat to 1 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 18th hole, Eckroat reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Eckroat to 2 under for the round.