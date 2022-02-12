Anirban Lahiri shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

Anirban Lahiri hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Lahiri finished his day tied for 110th at 3 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 403-yard par-4 first, Lahiri had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 1 over for the round.

Lahiri got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 2 over for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Lahiri had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 3 over for the round.

Lahiri got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 4 over for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 12th, Lahiri hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 3 over for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 14th, Lahiri chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 4 over for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Lahiri reached the green in 2 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 3 over for the round.