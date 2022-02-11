Andrew Putnam finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the WM Phoenix Open

In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Andrew Putnam hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 68th at 1 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 11th, Putnam's 120 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.

Putnam hit his tee at the green on the 192-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 44-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Putnam to even-par for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Putnam had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 15th, Putnam hit his 84 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 second, Putnam got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Putnam to even for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Putnam hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Putnam chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Putnam to even-par for the round.