  • Andrew Putnam finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the WM Phoenix Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Andrew Putnam makes a 44-foot birdie putt on the par-3 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Andrew Putnam jars 44-foot putt for birdie at WM Phoenix Open

    In the second round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Andrew Putnam makes a 44-foot birdie putt on the par-3 12th hole.