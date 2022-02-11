Alex Noren shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Alex Noren hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Noren finished his day tied for 8th at 7 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Noren had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

Noren his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Noren to even-par for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Noren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 428-yard par-4 10th, Noren chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Noren to even for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Noren chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 490-yard par-4 14th hole, Noren chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th Noren hit his tee shot 321 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Noren to 3 under for the round.